Freeman leads Dodgers against the Angels following 4-hit performance

Los Angeles Angels (19-25, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (29-17, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (0-4, 3.72 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (2-0, 2.81 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -235, Angels +193; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Los Angeles Angels after Freddie Freeman had four hits on Saturday in an 11-9 loss to the Angels.

Los Angeles has a 17-6 record at home and a 29-17 record overall. Dodgers pitchers have a collective 4.14 ERA, which ranks ninth in the NL.

Los Angeles is 10-15 on the road and 19-25 overall. The Angels have a 13-3 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Sunday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 16 home runs, 30 walks and 29 RBIs while hitting .305 for the Dodgers. Freeman is 17 for 38 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

Nolan Schanuel has seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and 13 RBIs for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 9 for 40 with two doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .331 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Angels: 5-5, .231 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Kirby Yates: day-to-day (hamstring), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Roki Sasaki: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (forearm), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (groin), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (ankle), Garrett McDaniels: 15-Day IL (biceps), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (knee), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (upper body), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press