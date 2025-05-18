Beck homers twice and Tovar gets 5 hits as Rockies rally past Diamondbacks 14-12

PHOENIX (AP) — Jordan Beck hit two homers and a triple, driving in three runs and scoring four to rally the Colorado Rockies from a five-run deficit to a 14-12 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.

Ezequiel Tovar had five hits, including his first homer this season, and the major league-worst Rockies (8-37) snapped a four-game losing streak by handing the Diamondbacks (24-22) their first loss in 152 games when scoring at least 12 runs.

Beck launched a leadoff homer and Hunter Goodman hit a two-run shot as Colorado grabbed a 3-0 lead against Zac Gallen three batters into the game. Beck’s eighth homer — a tiebreaking two-run shot off Ryan Thompson (1-1) in the seventh inning — put Colorado up 13-11.

Tovar went 5 for 6 and finished a double shy of the cycle.

Arizona used RBI singles by Ketel Marte and Eugenio Suárez and a throwing error by Tovar at shortstop to tie it at 3 in the first against starter Germán Márquez. Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s two-run triple and an RBI single by Pavin Smith made it 6-3 in the second.

Tovar homered leading off the third and Kyle Farmer added a two-run shot to tie it 6-all.

Suárez greeted reliever Angel Chivilli with his 14th homer, Alek Thomas hit his first and Corbin Carroll added an RBI single for a 10-6 Arizona lead in the fourth. Suárez’s sacrifice fly put the Diamondbacks ahead by five in the fifth.

Goodman had a two-run single and Farmer added a two-run double off Jalen Beeks in the sixth to pull Colorado to 11-10. Michael Toglia tied it with a double.

Gallen allowed six runs and eight hits in five innings.

Márquez threw 82 pitches and allowed seven runs — five earned — in three innings. Jake Bird (1-1) yielded one run in two innings for the win, and Seth Halvorsen got three outs for his second save.

Key moment

Colorado sent eight batters to the plate in both the seventh and eighth, scoring seven runs off the Diamondbacks’ bullpen.

Key stat

Gallen gave up four home runs in the first three innings. He allowed four homers one other time — pitching 5 1/3 innings in a loss to the Dodgers in 2023.

Up next

Colorado RHP Chase Dollander (2-4, 6.88 ERA) starts Sunday against RHP Merrill Kelly (4-2, 3.71).

