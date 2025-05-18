Mariners take 4-game road win streak into matchup with the Padres

Seattle Mariners (25-19, first in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (27-17, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryan Woo (4-1, 2.84 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Padres: Michael King (4-1, 2.32 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -195, Mariners +162; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners visit the San Diego Padres trying to continue a four-game road winning streak.

San Diego has a 27-17 record overall and a 16-7 record in home games. Padres hitters have a collective .398 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the NL.

Seattle has a 25-19 record overall and a 12-8 record in road games. The Mariners have gone 10-4 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. has 11 home runs, 19 walks and 26 RBIs while hitting .305 for the Padres. Jackson Merrill is 15 for 39 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

J.P. Crawford leads the Mariners with a .270 batting average, and has four doubles, four home runs, 24 walks and 19 RBIs. Julio Rodriguez is 14 for 42 with two home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .277 batting average, 5.61 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Mariners: 5-5, .220 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Mason McCoy: 10-Day IL (finger), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Matt Waldron: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Bryce Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trent Thornton: 15-Day IL (stomach), Luke Raley: 10-Day IL (side), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee), Logan Gilbert: 15-Day IL (forearm), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps), George Kirby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press