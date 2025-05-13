Angels prospect George Klassen is improving after apparently getting hit in head by line drive

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Right-hander George Klassen, one of the Los Angeles Angels’ top prospects, is improving one day after he was apparently hit in the head by a line drive.

Klassen was injured Sunday while pitching for the Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas. The liner appeared to hit him in the head, leaving him flat on his back on the mound during the fourth inning of a Southern League game against Montgomery.

Klassen needed help to get off the field from his manager and athletic trainer. He was still undergoing further testing Monday, but the team said Klassen was awake and alert, and his condition was improving.

Manager Ron Washington said he didn’t have an update Monday before the Angels opened their series with the San Diego Padres.

Klassen is one of the most promising players in the Angels’ perpetually low-rated farm system. The Halos acquired the 23-year-old last summer when they traded closer Carlos Estévez to Philadelphia, which drafted Klassen in the sixth round in 2023.

Klassen is 1-3 with a 4.97 ERA for Rocket City, striking out 36 over 29 innings.

