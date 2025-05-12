Angels take road slide into matchup against the Padres

Los Angeles Angels (16-23, fifth in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (25-14, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (0-4, 3.83 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Padres: Michael King (4-1, 2.22 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -221, Angels +182; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels travel to the San Diego Padres looking to end a nine-game road skid.

San Diego is 25-14 overall and 14-4 at home. The Padres have the best team batting average in the NL at .266.

Los Angeles has a 7-13 record in road games and a 16-23 record overall. The Angels have hit 53 total home runs to rank fifth in the majors.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with nine home runs while slugging .551. Manny Machado is 17 for 38 with four doubles, a home run and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Logan O’Hoppe has a .264 batting average to lead the Angels, and has a double and nine home runs. Nolan Schanuel is 10 for 35 over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .289 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Angels: 4-6, .221 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Jackson Merrill: day-to-day (illness), Mason McCoy: 10-Day IL (finger), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Matt Waldron: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (ankle), Garrett McDaniels: 15-Day IL (biceps), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (knee), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (upper body), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press