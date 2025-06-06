Athletics play the Orioles in first of 3-game series

Baltimore Orioles (25-36, fifth in the AL East) vs. Athletics (24-40, fifth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Friday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (5-5, 4.70 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (4-5, 5.05 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -125, Athletics +105; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics host the Baltimore Orioles to begin a three-game series.

The Athletics have a 24-40 record overall and a 10-22 record at home. The Athletics have the fourth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .323.

Baltimore has a 25-36 record overall and a 13-19 record on the road. The Orioles have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .237.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Soderstrom has 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 42 RBIs for the Athletics. Jacob Wilson is 19 for 41 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Ryan O’Hearn leads the Orioles with a .326 batting average, and has eight doubles, nine home runs, 24 walks and 23 RBIs. Ryan Mountcastle is 11 for 32 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 1-9, .254 batting average, 8.68 ERA, outscored by 40 runs

Orioles: 8-2, .245 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Shea Langeliers: day-to-day (flank), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Gunnar Hoglund: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Kurtz: 10-Day IL (hip), Zack Gelof: 60-Day IL (hand), Gio Urshela: 10-Day IL (hamstring), J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Westburg: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press