CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

Glencoe, CA — Those planning to travel on Highway 26 in Calaveras County, near Stormy Lane outside of Glencoe, will need to find an alternate route.

Logs have fallen across both traffic lanes of the highway.

The CHP reports that a Sig-Alert, signifying a long-term closure, has been issued. Travelers will need to avoid the area this morning. The CHP adds that no injuries were reported.