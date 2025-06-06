Mariners look to break losing streak in game against the Angels

Seattle Mariners (32-29, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (28-33, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryce Miller (2-4, 5.36 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Angels: Kyle Hendricks (2-6, 5.34 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -149, Angels +125; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners look to end a three-game losing streak with a victory against the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles has a 28-33 record overall and a 10-15 record at home. Angels hitters have a collective .405 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the AL.

Seattle is 32-29 overall and 16-12 on the road. The Mariners have gone 22-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Friday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Schanuel has 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 18 RBIs while hitting .275 for the Angels. Mike Trout is 10 for 21 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez has six doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 32 RBIs while hitting .244 for the Mariners. Cal Raleigh is 13 for 39 with a double and seven home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .214 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Mariners: 3-7, .234 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jorge Soler: day-to-day (groin), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (biceps), Jose Fermin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (ankle), Garrett McDaniels: 15-Day IL (biceps), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Mariners: Collin Snider: 15-Day IL (forearm), Trent Thornton: 15-Day IL (stomach), Luke Raley: 10-Day IL (side), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee), Logan Gilbert: 15-Day IL (forearm), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press