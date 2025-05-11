Wagaman breaks tie in 8th with 2-run triple to lift Marlins over White Sox 3-1

Wagaman breaks tie in 8th with 2-run triple to lift Marlins over White Sox 3-1 View Photo

CHICAGO (AP) — Eric Wagaman hit a two-run triple to break an eighth-inning tie, and the Miami Marlins beat the Chicago White Sox 3-1 on Saturday night.

Kyle Stowers launched his seventh homer for the Marlins, a solo shot in the seventh that evened the score at 1. Miami won for just the third time in 13 games.

Andrew Vaughn, who entered batting .188, hit his second home run in two games, but the White Sox have lost five of six.

Calvin Faucher (2-1), the second of four Miami relievers, pitched a scoreless seventh for the win. Jesús Tinoco tossed a 1-2-3 ninth for his third save as the Marlins’ bullpen allowed one hit over four innings to complete a four-hitter.

Miami starter Edward Cabrera yielded one run and three hits over five innings.

White Sox rookie starter Shane Smith tossed six scoreless innings, allowing four hits in a no-decision. Smith struck out seven and walked none.

Jordan Leasure (0-3), Chicago’s second reliever, got two outs in the eighth but was charged with the go-ahead run.

Vaughn lined a solo shot to left field in the first for his fifth homer to put Chicago ahead 1-0.

Stowers, the second hitter reliever Steven Wilson faced, homered to right-center to tie it.

Key moment

With two outs, Wagaman lined the first pitch he saw from Brandon Eisert to left-center. Michael A. Taylor missed on a diving catch, the ball rolled to the wall and Dane Myers and Nick Fortes raced home. Wagaman had struck out twice and popped out in three previous plate appearances.

Key stat

Smith lowered his ERA to 2.08, though his record remained 1-2. The right-hander has allowed 10 earned runs through his first 43 1/3 innings in the majors.

Up next

Miami RHP Sandy Alcantara (2-4, 8.42 ERA) faces Chicago RHP Sean Burke (2-4, 4.35) on Sunday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By MATT CARLSON

Associated Press