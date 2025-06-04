Athletics aim to break 8-game slide, play the Twins

Minnesota Twins (33-27, second in the AL Central) vs. Athletics (23-39, fifth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Zebby Matthews (0-1, 6.43 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (5-4, 4.72 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics take on the Minnesota Twins after losing eight games in a row.

The Athletics have a 23-39 record overall and a 9-21 record at home. The Athletics have hit 75 total home runs to rank seventh in MLB play.

Minnesota has a 33-27 record overall and a 15-19 record on the road. Twins hitters are batting a collective .243, which ranks ninth in the AL.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with 13 home runs while slugging .478. Nick Kurtz is 7 for 21 with four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

Byron Buxton has six doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 37 RBIs while hitting .274 for the Twins. Trevor Larnach is 15 for 43 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 1-9, .257 batting average, 8.79 ERA, outscored by 48 runs

Twins: 5-5, .247 batting average, 3.79 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Gunnar Hoglund: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Kurtz: 10-Day IL (hip), Zack Gelof: 60-Day IL (hand), Gio Urshela: 10-Day IL (hamstring), J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (quadricep), T.J. McFarland: 15-Day IL (groin), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Pablo Lopez: day-to-day (lat), Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (forearm), Michael Tonkin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press