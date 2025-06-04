Castro homers twice and Twins win 10-3, sending Athletics to 8th straight loss and 19th in 20 games

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Willi Castro hit a pair of solo homers and the Minnesota Twins scored four runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to hand the Athletics their eighth straight loss and 19th in their last 20 games, 10-3 on Tuesday night.

Trevor Larnach and Castro homered and Byron Buxton added a two-run single in the sixth. Royce Lewis broke an 0-for-32 hitless streak with a bases-loaded two-run double in the seventh.

Castro’s homers gave him six this season while Larnach’s was his ninth in a three-hit night. Buxton had a career-high five RBIs in a 10-4 victory over the Athletics on Monday.

Pablo López (5-3) pitched five innings and gave up two runs on four hits, three walks while striking out four before leaving with right shoulder tightness while warming before the sixth. After the game, manager Rocco Baldelli said the preliminary report is López has a lat strain.

The A’s have lost 19 of 20 games for fourth time in franchise history, according to Sportradar, and have been outscored by 97 runs over that time.

Jacob Lopez (0-4) followed opener Grant Holman in the second and went 4 1/3 innings, giving up the three homers. He struck out a career-high nine.

Tyler Soderstrom hit his first MLB triple.

Key moment

Lewis just missed his sixth career grand slam with his double off the left-center field wall but did snap an 0-for-32 hitless streak.

Key stat

The Athletics have given up 47 homers during their 1-19 plunge and 94 homers overall this season, most in the majors.

Up next

Minnesota’s Zebby Matthews (0-1, 6.43 ERA) pitches against the Athletics’ Jeffrey Springs (5-4, 4.72) on Wednesday.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb