Red Sox take home losing streak into matchup with the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (28-32, fourth in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (29-34, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Wednesday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Soriano (4-5, 3.41 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Red Sox: Lucas Giolito (1-1, 4.78 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -130, Angels +110; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox play the Los Angeles Angels looking to break a four-game home losing streak.

Boston is 29-34 overall and 16-16 at home. Red Sox pitchers have a collective 3.94 ERA, which ranks eighth in the AL.

Los Angeles has an 18-17 record on the road and a 28-32 record overall. The Angels have a 14-6 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 17 doubles and 12 home runs while hitting .285 for the Red Sox. Ceddanne Rafaela is 13 for 40 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Taylor Ward has 16 home runs, 18 walks and 38 RBIs while hitting .213 for the Angels. Jo Adell is 11 for 32 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 2-8, .233 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Angels: 3-7, .211 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (knee), Justin Slaten: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (hip), Alex Bregman: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Masataka Yoshida: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (flexor), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (biceps), Jose Fermin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (ankle), Garrett McDaniels: 15-Day IL (biceps), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press