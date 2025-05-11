Twins righty Ryan sharp after illness, leads Minnesota to 2-1 win over Giants View Photo

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Twins starter Joe Ryan overcame an illness earlier in the week to put together a strong outing and Trevor Larnach delivered a big two-run homer as Minnesota held on for a 2-1 win Saturday night over the San Francisco Giants.

Ryan (3-2) was scratched from his start Thursday against Baltimore due to illness, which he said was at its most intense on Monday. He seemed no worse for the wear Saturday.

Ryan’s only blunder in six innings was a solo homer by Heliot Ramos, who had three of the Giants’ four hits. Ryan struck out seven and surrendered just two hits on 76 pitches.

Jhoan Duran earned his seventh save of the season. The Twins’ season-high win streak is now at seven games as Minnesota finally pulled to .500 (20-20) after a slow start to the year.

Logan Webb (4-3) was solid for the Giants in the loss. He struck out nine but gave up Larnach’s homer in the third.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was ejected in the bottom of the sixth inning after arguing with home plate umpire Adrian Johnson. Baldelli appeared to not like a strike call against shortstop Carlos Correa and argued with the umpires for over a minute before leaving the field and tossing his hat. It was the 16th career ejection for Baldelli.

Key moment

The Giants had the tying run at third with one out in the top of the eighth, but Ramos was picked off by Twins catcher Christian Vázquez. His throw down the line was in time to get Ramos, who wandered too far from the base.

Key stat

Minnesota’s bullpen was sharp once again, tossing three scoreless innings in the win. The Twins’ bullpen entered with a 3.38 ERA, eighth-best in the majors.

Up next

Right-hander Landen Roupp (2-3, 4.89 ERA) gets the start for the series finale Sunday, while Twins ace Pablo López (3-2, 2.18) will take the mound for the first time since his 11-strikeout game against Baltimore.

___

By TYLER MASON

Associated Press