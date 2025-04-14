Phillies host the Giants in first of 4-game series

San Francisco Giants (11-4, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (9-6, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Monday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Landen Roupp (0-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Phillies: Taijuan Walker (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -119, Giants -101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the San Francisco Giants to start a four-game series.

Philadelphia has a 5-1 record in home games and a 9-6 record overall. The Phillies have a 5-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Francisco has gone 7-2 in road games and 11-4 overall. The Giants have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .403.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has a double, a triple, six home runs and 12 RBI for the Phillies. Nick Castellanos is 11-for-38 with five doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Wilmer Flores is third on the Giants with six extra base hits (six home runs). Jung Hoo Lee is 15-for-40 with six doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .202 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Giants: 7-3, .226 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Weston Wilson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back)

Giants: Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (finger)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press