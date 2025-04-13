Cubs play the Dodgers after Busch’s 4-hit game

Chicago Cubs (10-7, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (11-5, third in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Colin Rea (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, two strikeouts); Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (1-0, 6.43 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -268, Cubs +217; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs play the Los Angeles Dodgers after Michael Busch had four hits on Saturday in a 16-0 win over the Dodgers.

Los Angeles has a 7-1 record at home and an 11-5 record overall. The Dodgers have an 8-2 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Chicago has gone 6-3 on the road and 10-7 overall. The Cubs have a 6-1 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Sunday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Dodgers are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teoscar Hernandez leads the Dodgers with a .300 batting average, and has three doubles, five home runs, three walks and 16 RBI. Shohei Ohtani is 12-for-40 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Seiya Suzuki has two doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 RBI for the Cubs. Carson Kelly is 9-for-21 with a double, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .221 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .262 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 38 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (toe), Edgardo Henriquez: 15-Day IL (foot), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (elbow), Vidal Brujan: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tyson Miller: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (hip), Javier Assad: 15-Day IL (oblique)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press