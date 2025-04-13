Padres host the Rockies on home winning streak

Colorado Rockies (3-11, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (12-3, first in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-2, 3.79 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Padres: Michael King (2-0, 4.05 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -240, Rockies +196; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to keep a nine-game home win streak alive when they take on the Colorado Rockies.

San Diego is 12-3 overall and 9-0 at home. The Padres have a 9-1 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Colorado has a 1-7 record on the road and a 3-11 record overall. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .226, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with a .365 batting average, and has a double, four home runs, seven walks and nine RBI. Luis Arraez is 15-for-43 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Brenton Doyle leads the Rockies with three home runs while slugging .547. Ryan McMahon is 9-for-37 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .274 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Rockies: 2-8, .233 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Jake Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (rib), Matt Waldron: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jackson Merrill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sean Reynolds: 15-Day IL (foot), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Jeff Criswell: 15-Day IL (elbow), Austin Gomber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press