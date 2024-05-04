Marlins bring road skid into matchup against the Athletics

Miami Marlins (9-25, fifth in the NL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (16-17, third in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (0-4, 4.31 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Athletics: Paul Blackburn (2-1, 3.34 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Athletics -124, Marlins +104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins visit the Oakland Athletics looking to end a four-game road slide.

Oakland is 8-9 at home and 16-17 overall. The Athletics have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.75.

Miami has a 9-25 record overall and a 4-10 record on the road. The Marlins have a 7-11 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with six home runs while slugging .507. Tyler Nevin is 14-for-39 with a double, four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryan De La Cruz leads the Marlins with five home runs while slugging .423. Vidal Brujan is 12-for-27 with two doubles, two triples and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 7-3, .210 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Marlins: 3-7, .228 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (hip), Zachary Gelof: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (knee), Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Aledmys Diaz: 60-Day IL (calf), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rib), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Jacob Puk: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (foot), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (neck), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press