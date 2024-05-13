Astros take on the Athletics after Dubon’s 4-hit game

Oakland Athletics (19-23, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (15-25, fourth in the AL West)

Houston; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Ross Stripling (1-6, 5.14 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Astros: Spencer Arrighetti (0-4, 8.44 ERA, 2.02 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -181, Athletics +151; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros take on the Oakland Athletics after Mauricio Dubon’s four-hit game on Sunday.

Houston has a 7-12 record at home and a 15-25 record overall. Astros hitters have a collective .327 on-base percentage, the fifth-best percentage in the majors.

Oakland has a 9-10 record on the road and a 19-23 record overall. The Athletics have a 9-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Monday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has seven doubles and 13 home runs while hitting .271 for the Astros. Jon Singleton is 7-for-34 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker has six doubles, 10 home runs and 27 RBI for the Athletics. Shea Langeliers is 11-for-35 with three doubles, two triples, three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .258 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by six runs

Athletics: 4-6, .267 batting average, 5.83 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Astros: Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Osvaldo Bido: day-to-day (finger), Darell Hernaiz: 10-Day IL (ankle), Joseph Boyle: 15-Day IL (back), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (hip), Zachary Gelof: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (knee), Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Aledmys Diaz: 60-Day IL (calf), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rib), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press