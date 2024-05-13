Angels open 3-game series at home against the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (16-24, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (15-26, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (1-1, 3.54 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Soriano (1-4, 4.32 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Angels -115, Cardinals -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday to open a three-game series.

Los Angeles is 5-14 at home and 15-26 overall. The Angels have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .384.

St. Louis has a 16-24 record overall and a 10-13 record on the road. The Cardinals have a 9-18 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has seven home runs, 10 walks and 24 RBI while hitting .268 for the Angels. Willie Calhoun is 11-for-33 with six doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Lars Nootbaar has six doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI for the Cardinals. Alec Burleson is 9-for-36 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .233 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Cardinals: 2-8, .222 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Rengifo: 10-Day IL (viral infection), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Michael Stefanic: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Jose Cisnero: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Guillermo Zuniga: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Riley O’Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (arm), Giovanny Gallegos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press