Rockies visit the Padres to start 3-game series

Colorado Rockies (12-28, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (22-21, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Dakota Hudson (0-6, 6.35 ERA, 1.79 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Padres: Randy Vasquez (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -213, Rockies +176; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Colorado Rockies to open a three-game series.

San Diego has a 10-13 record in home games and a 22-21 record overall. The Padres are 19-6 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Colorado has gone 3-16 on the road and 12-28 overall. The Rockies are 3-8 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Monday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego with eight home runs while slugging .449. Jake Cronenworth is 14-for-41 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Ryan McMahon has five home runs, 22 walks and 21 RBI while hitting .302 for the Rockies. Brendan Rodgers is 14-for-38 with a double and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .274 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .255 batting average, 3.05 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Padres: Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press