1/4/22

By H. Randolph Holder

010422

We’re big believers in vaccines including, especially for COVID, but also applaud the brakes being applied by the courts to President Biden’s recent attempts to mandate vaccines in the workplace. The prior Administration’s “Operation Warp Speed” and the ensuing efforts by the government to get jabs in everyone’s arms was the right action at the right time and continued efforts to provide vaccines and encourage vaccinations is appropriate. But vaccination mandates? That’s a bridge too far in a free society.

