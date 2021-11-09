Drizzle
11/9/21

By H. Randolph Holder

With crude oil prices rising rapidly, it’s time to review the Biden Administration policies of the last 11 months that have gotten us here: Immediate revocation of the Keystone XL pipeline, the safest and best way to transport crude oil; a moratorium on new oil and gas leases on federal lands; suspended leases in ANWR; possibly putting Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserves off limits; and, the Federal Reserve may impose new rules on so-called “climate-related financial risk.” Rising fuel and heating costs are a real tax on American families already feeling the pinch of supply shortages and rising prices on many goods and services.

