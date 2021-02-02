Cloudy
2/2/21

By H. Randolph Holder

Well, as we feared, the “No Growthers” have taken over the TUD Board and they took “No Action,” despite staff’s recommendation to approve, on a development at the Pedro Y under the guise of “conserving resources.” The impact on water consumption, and this is according to the TUD, was equivalent to only four households or one-one hundredths of one percent of total capacity. The big question is what’s next, a complete building moratorium? Is this weaponization of water really in the best interest of Tuolumne County? We need to do all we can to revitalize the COVID economy.

