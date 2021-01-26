Mostly cloudy
40.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

1/26/21

By H. Randolph Holder

0122621

As we’ve mentioned before, the New York Times “1619 project” attempts to rewrite, edit and “correct” our history. National Review senior editor Chilton Williamson notes that “The illogic of the program is part of the political left’s historical confusion with regard to propaganda, which is about spreading fantasies while condemning realities.” There is a basic contradiction in “exposing our national sins on the one hand, while on the other trying to obliterate every trace of them from the political record.” Like claiming Abraham Lincoln was a racist and ignoring his role in ending slavery.

Back to Something To Think About Archive
Back to Something To Think About Archive

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 