As we’ve mentioned before, the New York Times “1619 project” attempts to rewrite, edit and “correct” our history. National Review senior editor Chilton Williamson notes that “The illogic of the program is part of the political left’s historical confusion with regard to propaganda, which is about spreading fantasies while condemning realities.” There is a basic contradiction in “exposing our national sins on the one hand, while on the other trying to obliterate every trace of them from the political record.” Like claiming Abraham Lincoln was a racist and ignoring his role in ending slavery.