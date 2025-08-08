Florida farm identified as source of raw milk that sickened 21 View Photo

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Department of Health has identified Keely Farms Dairy as the source of raw milk that has sickened 21 people with E. coli or campylobacter since January.

The farm in New Smyrna Beach, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of Orlando, did not respond to phone and email messages from The Associated Press.

Since Jan. 24, six children under the age of 10 have been infected and seven people have been hospitalized, according to state officials. At least two cases developed severe complications. The department has not said if any of the six children are among those treated in hospitals, nor how many people were infected by E. coli, campylobacter or both bacteria.

“The Florida Department of Health will continue working with Keely Farms Dairy to ensure that effective sanitation practices are implemented consistently across every batch,” the department said in an updated statement Thursday.

The Health Department said Floridians “should be aware of potential risks” associated with consuming raw dairy but stopped short of issuing the same directive as the state’s commissioner of agriculture, who encouraged Floridians to “protect their health by only consuming pasteurized milk products.”

Raw milk appears to be gaining in popularity, despite years of warnings about the health risks of drinking unpasteurized products. The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say raw milk is one of the riskiest foods people can consume.

States have widely varying regulations regarding raw milk, with some allowing retail purchases in stores and others allowing sale only at farms.

In Florida, the sale of raw milk for human consumption is illegal, but retailers get around the ban by labeling their products as for pet or animal food only.

In recent months, Keely Farms Dairy has repeatedly promoted its products in a private Facebook group where Florida suppliers and consumers coordinate raw milk purchases.

In a disclaimer on its website, Keely Farms Dairy acknowledges the legal prohibitions against selling its products for people to drink.

“Since Federal law prohibits the sale of raw milk for human consumption, please DO NOT discuss such use with us, as it will jeopardize our ability to sell you raw milk. As required by Florida law, our product is labeled and sold as livestock feed,” the disclaimer reads.

___ Kate Payne is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

By KATE PAYNE

Associated Press/Report for America