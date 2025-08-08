How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 8/8/2025

Stocks rose on Wall Street, marking their third winning week in the last four.

The S&P 500 rose 0.8% Friday, leaving the index just shy of the record it set last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.5%, and the Nasdaq added 1% to the record it set a day earlier.

Expedia and Gilead Sciences rose sharply after reporting results that easily beat analysts’ forecasts. Both companies also raised their outlooks. Asian markets closed mostly lower except in Tokyo, where the Nikkei rose 1.9%. European markets were mixed. Treasury yields rose in the bond market.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 49.45 points, or 0.8%, to 6,389.45.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 206.97 points, or 0.5%, to 44,175.61.

The Nasdaq composite rose 207.32 points, or 1%, to 21,450.02.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 3.70 points, or 0.2%, to 2,218.42.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 151.44 points, or 2.4%.

The Dow is up 587.03 points, or 1.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 799.89 points, or 3.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 51.64 points, or 2.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 507.82 points, or 8.6%.

The Dow is up 1,631.39 points, or 3.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,139.23 points, or 11.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 11.74 points, or 0.5%.

The Associated Press