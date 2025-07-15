US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. Edge of Honor by Brad Thor (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

2. The Woman in Suite 11 by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press)

3. These Summer Storms by Sarah MacLean (Random House Publishing Group)

4. Rage by Linda Castillo (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

5. Don’t Let Him In by Lisa Jewell (Atria Books)

6. The View From Lake Como by Adriana Trigiani (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Random House Publishing Group)

8. Red Rising by Pierce Brown (Random House Worlds)

9. Livid by Patricia Cornwell (Grand Central Publishing)

10. Culpability (Oprah’s Book Club, July 2025) by Bruce Holsinger (Spiegel & Grau)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About (Unabridged) by Mel Robbins (Audible)

2. Project Hail Mary (Unabridged) by Andy Weir (Audible)

3. Never Lie by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

4. Lights Out by Navessa Allen (Dreamscape Media)

5. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

6. The Teacher by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

7. Onyx Storm (2 of 2) (Dramatized Adaptation) : The Empyrean 3 (Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

8. Edge of Honor (Unabridged) by Brad Thor (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

9. 2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America (Unabridged) by Isaac Arnsdorf, Josh Dawsey & Tyler Pager (Penguin Random House, LLC)

10. Atmosphere: A GMA Book Club Pick: A Love Story (Unabridged) by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Penguin Random House, LLC)

By The Associated Press