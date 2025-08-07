US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Atmosphere” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

2. “She Didn’t See It Coming” by Shari Lapena (Viking/Dorman)

3. “Not Quite Dead Yet” by Holly Jackson (Bantam)

4. “The Deal (collector’s ed.)” by Elle Kennedy (Bloom)

5. “The Hamptons Lawyer” by Patterson/Lupica (Little, Brown)

6. “Never Flinch” by Stephen King (Scribner)

7. “Wrath of the Dragons” by Olivia Rose Darling (Delacorte)

8. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

9. “An Inside Job” by Daniel Silva (Harper)

10. “My Friends” by Fredrik Backman (Atria)

11. “The Enchanted Greenhouse” by Sarah Beth Durst (Bramble)

12. “Broken Country” by Clare Leslie Hall (Simon & Schuster)

13. “The Wedding People” by Alison Espach (Holt)

14. “Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil” by V.E. Schwab (Tor)

15. “Rose in Chains” by Julie Soto (Forever)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “On Power” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

3. “The Idaho Four” by Patterson/Ward (Little, Brown)

4. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think (expanded ed.)” by Joseph Nguyen (Authors Equity)

5. “Six Dimes and a Nickel” by Damon West (Post Hill)

6. “Everything Is Tuberculosis” by John Green (Crash Course)

7. “The Science of Scaling” by Hardy/Erickson (Hay House Business)

8. “Vaccines” by Leake/McCullough (Childrens Health Defense)

9. “Gwyneth” by Amy Odell (Gallery)

10. “Abundance” by Ezra Klein (Avid Reader)

11. “The Book of Alchemy” by Suleika Jaouad (Random House)

12. “The Wishbone Kitchen Cookbook” by Meredith Hayden (Ten Speed)

13. “The Next Conversation” by Jefferson Fisher (Tarcher)

14. “The Wealth Ladder” by Nick Maggiulli (Portfolio)

15. “Mark Twain” by Ron Chernow (Penguin Press)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Do Not Disturb” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

2. “One Golden Summer” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

3. “Lights Out” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

4. “Caught Up” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

5. “The Tenant” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

6. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

7. All the Colors of the Dark” by Chris Whitaker (Crown)

8. “Demon with Benefits (deluxe ed.)” by Aurora Ascher (Kensington)

9. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

10. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

11. “Problematic Summer Romance” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

12. “The Boyfriend” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

13. “Haunting Adeline” by H.D. Carlton (Zando)

14. “Till Summer Do Us Part” by Meghan Quinn (Bloom)

15. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart (Forever)

_____

By The Associated Press