2 Pennsylvania state troopers have been shot, governor says

THOMPSON, Pa. (AP) — Two Pennsylvania State Police troopers were shot Thursday, Gov. Josh Shapiro said at an event outside Philadelphia.

Shapiro said that in the late morning in Susquehanna County, “two state troopers were shot. Lori and I are praying for those troopers. I want you to know I’ve communicated with Col. Paris. He is on the scene.”

Christopher Paris heads the Pennsylvania State Police.

An aide said Shapiro headed to the shooting location in the northeastern Pennsylvania county, which borders New York state.

A state police spokesperson, Trooper Logan T. Brouse, said the location was along Route 171 near the village of Thompson. That’s about 163 miles (262 kilometers) north of Philadelphia.

Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick said in a social media post that he was monitoring the developing situation. He also expressed empathy for the troopers who were shot.

“Dina and I are praying for our brave state troopers in Susquehanna County and monitoring the situation closely as more details emerge,” McCormick posted.

U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan said on X that he was “relieved to hear the troopers involved in today’s incident in Thompson Township are expected to be in stable condition.”