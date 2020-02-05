Saturday Hopper Shuttle Returns For Another Season

Calaveras Connect Saturday Hopper Map between Angels Camp and Arnold View Photo

Angels Camp, CA – A popular shuttle service between Angels Camp and Arnold is returning just in time for the next three-day holiday weekend.

Calaveras Council of Governments officials say a highly positive response to the Calaveras Connect Saturday Hopper service was key to bringing it back for a second season, beginning on Feb. 15 during Presidents Day Weekend.

The shuttle provides residents and visitors alike with connections from Angels Camp to Arnold with stops in between, notably Murphys. In fact, last year, nearly 900 folks tapped the service just to access the Ironstone Summer Concert Series, which the Saturday Hopper will again provide.

Officials hope more folks will climb aboard not only for entertainment reasons but also run errands along the route. Tickets can be purchased via the Token Transit app, available from Google Play and the App Store, alleviating the need to carry exact change or a hard ticket.

The buses are equipped with wheelchair lifts and bicycle racks. Discounted fares are available for those 65 years and older, eligible persons with disabilities and children under six may ride free with a fare-paying adult. When not using the app, exact change or a ticket is required. The Calaveras Connect monthly pass can be used on the Saturday Hopper.

According to officials, the shuttle will stop anywhere along the route that is safe and riders may call in advance to request pick up or for trip planning assistance. Deviations up to 3/4 mile off the route can be requested for pick up or drop off; however, they must be reserved at least two hours in advance. For more details, click here or call 209 754.4450.