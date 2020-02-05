Roadwork To Slow Traffic In Angels Camp

Road Work Ahead View Photo

Angels Camp, CA – Travelers may be impacted by roadwork in Angles Camp that may cause short delays.

City road crews will be working on two roadways within the city limits on Friday, February 7. Road crews will be making repairs at both locations, which could result in up to five-minute delays for motorists.

The areas include Murphys Grade Road by Bret Harte High School and Mark Twain Road near Pacific Avenue, which is west of Highway 49. The work is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to avoid the heavy traveled morning and evening commute times. There will be signs posted.

City road officials ask the motorists to obey all signage and slow down around workers and equipment in the cone zones.