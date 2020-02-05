Bernstein Dismissed As Tuolumne County Health Officer

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County will begin a search for a new Public Health Officer.

During a closed session meeting held this morning, the board of supervisors voted to dismiss Dr. Bob Bernstein who has been in the position since April of 2018.

Details regarding the dismissal are unknown, and CAO Tracie Riggs says, “Consistent with our practice, the county will not be providing any additional comments related to this personnel matter. Personnel matters are confidential and the county is legally prohibited from releasing any such information.”

The county has a Memorandum of Understanding in place with Mariposa County to allow their County Health Officer Dr. Eric Sergienko to also serve as Tuolumne County’s Interim Health Officer through at least the end of the month.

Dr. Bernstein had relocated from Georgia and was previously a Medical Epidemiologist and Program Officer for both the CDC and US Department of Health and Human Services.