Newsom Calls For Suspending School Physical Fitness Tests

By B.J. Hansen
Sacramento, CA — California Governor Gavin Newsom wants to temporarily eliminate physical education tests for students citing concerns about discrimination and bullying.

The Associated Press reports during a planned three-year suspension, the state would study whether the current test for children in fifth, seventh, and ninth grades can be modified or a new assessment should be drawn up.

The Governor’s office is concerned that the current test’s measurement of body mass index is discriminatory as screenings require students to select “male” or “female.”

The suspension proposal is part of the Governor’s proposed budget. P.E. classes would still be a requirement for graduation.

