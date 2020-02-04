Gillespie Joins Hospital Foundation Board Of Directors

Darrie Gillespie MTMC Foundation 2020 Appointed to the Board of Directors View Photo

San Andreas, CA – The newest Mark Twain Medical Center (MTMC) Foundation board member is a familiar face for many.

Darrie Gillespie, whose term as a board director, will run through January 2023. An assistant vice-president and community branch manager for the Angels Camp branch of the Bank of Stockton, she lives in Valley Springs, is active in the Murphys/Angels Camp Rotary Club and Soroptimist International of Calaveras County. She is also an active Calaveras Chamber of Commerce and Angels Camp Business Association volunteer.

Foundation officials say Gillespie will put her 34-plus years of managerial, sales and customer service experience to work helping develop resources, funding and community support for Mark Twain Medical Center.

“We have been looking for a Board Member who represents the Southwestern portion of the county; has a strong business acumen; and is passionate about the community. Darrie delivers all that and even more,” states Larry Cornish, Foundation Board Chair.

The ten-member MTMC Foundation Board is charged with engaging in and conducting charitable activities including soliciting, receiving and maintaining gifts of money and property to support the hospital and connected health clinics.

During FY 2019, the board transferred over one-million-dollars to the hospital, which supported several efforts, including the construction of the James Dalton Medical Office in Angels Camp, Cheetah Starling Sepsis technology and the senior meal program.