Motion Sensors Give Accused Convenience Store Thief Away

Calaveras County Sheriff View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Deputies caught an alleged burglar in the act inside a local business.

Calaveras County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Greg Stark says it happened around 4:30 Saturday morning at the Kwik Serv gas station in Arnold, identifying the male arrested as 53-year-old Thomas James McNicholas of Arnold.

“The suspect smashed out a side window in an attempt to flee from the deputy however the deputy after a short foot pursuit was able to take him into custody.”

He continues, “Deputies were able to determine that entry was made through the roof access in an attempt to circumvent the alarm system however the motion detectors were still active and alerted the authorities.”

Nearly two dozen tobacco-related items were found in his possession, according to Stark. McNicholas currently faces related charges of second-degree burglary and resisting arrest. He was assigned a $20,000 bail.