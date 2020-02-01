Early Notice To Help Victims Secure Restitution’s

Sacramento, CA – Early probation notification is already the case for domestic violence victims, but now the state is extending it to include other crimes.

A new law that took effect Jan. requires courts to give prosecutors and crime victims who opt for the notification a two-day notice of early termination of probation for convicted criminals, including for purposes of completing any ordered restitution.

AB 433 fills in that gap and helps ensure victims who have been granted restitution for losses due to crimes committed against them are aware probation may be ending. This new law will give victims and prosecuting attorneys the opportunity to seek those monies before the decision of the early ending of probation is made.

“Victims in all crimes should know if early termination of probation is possible. In cases where restitution orders have been granted by judges, there is early termination of probation and the order is not finalized, victims can be saddled with immense financial cost in addition to the other emotional and physical burdens of victimization,” explains the author of the bill Assemblyman James Ramos.

Patricia Wenskunas, founder and CEO of Crime Survivors Inc.™ and a representative for Crime Victims United of California, said, “Crime victims deserve the right to have their voices heard in open court if their offender is about to receive early termination of probation.” She added, “Victims’ voices are often left out of the process, despite constitutional protections for them to be heard.”

She added that AB 433 will ensure victims are aware of developments such as early termination of probation so that victims may ensure their offenders fulfill their restitution obligations. Crime Victims United was a sponsor of the law.