Meet The New Heads Of Tuolumne County’s Community Development Department and Public Works

Sonora, CA –Mother Lode Views will focus on the recent split of Tuolumne County’s Community Resources Agency into two departments and the changes that have created.

The new Director of the Community Development Dept. Quincey Yaley and Kim McFarlane the Director of the Public Works will share details about the new restructuring of the Tuolumne County Community Resources Agency, which led to the release of the director David Gonzalves by the board of supervisors due to budget constraints.

The will discuss new projects, the permitting process, CEQA issues, and road repairs.