Social Media Meetup Linked To Child Sex Charges

San Andreas, CA – A man was arrested for allegedly orchestrating a meeting with a 13-year-old and forcing sexual acts upon the juvenile.

According to Calaveras County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Greg Stark, on Thursday evening his office received information regarding the prior-day early morning incident in Valley Springs involving 21-year-old local resident Tanner Lee Harrison and the victim.

Stark reports detectives found out that Harrison originally met the victim via social media and despite knowing the juvenile’s true age, convinced the victim to meet him during the early morning hours when he subsequently initiated the illegal sexual activities that resulted in at least five related felony charges. Harrison, who was arrested at his home without incident, is being held in the Calaveras County Jail with a bail of $150,000.

Stark comments that constant and open communication between parents and their children is the best way to help them navigate and avoid potentially dangerous and harmful situations. He adds, “The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind parents to discuss social media with their teens, how to recognize inappropriate solicitations — and to report them immediately.”