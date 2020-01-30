Mostly sunny
57.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Landlord-Tenant Dispute Turns Into Deadly Weapon Assault

Sponsored by:
By Tori James
James Garcia TCSO Booking Photo

James Garcia TCSO Booking Photo

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA – A landlord wound up behind bars after allegedly shooting at a tenant.

Deputies recently responded to a Tuolumne residence on Yosemite Road, according to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Nicco Sandelin, for a report that the landlord, 76-year-old James Garcia of Tuolumne, had broken out the home’s windows and shot a gun at a tenant.

Arriving deputies after making the scene safe, learned of a landlord/tenant dispute between Garcia, the reporting person and the targeted victim. Sandelin says the dispute reportedly boiled over when the tenants arrived home, saw Garcia breaking the windows, and a verbal dispute ensued. At that point, Garcia allegedly brandished a revolver style pistol and shot a round in the direction of the victim.

Garcia was arrested and booked for assault with a deadly weapon with a $50,000 bail. Sandelin says there were no injuries sustained from the incident.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     