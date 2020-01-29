Feinstein Clarifies Stance On Impeachment Leanings

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein View Photo

Washington, DC — There have been questions swirling in Washington, DC if Senator Diane Feinstein may be a Democrat still on the fence over whether to impeach President Donald Trump.

There was a headline in the Los Angeles Times yesterday that indicated Feinstein was “leaning toward acquitting” President Trump. Feinstein’s press office has put out a statement noting that the comments in the article attributed to Feinstein were taken out of context. Feinstein says she was starting the trial with an open mind and needed to be convinced about impeaching President Trump. Today she states, “Now that both sides made their cases, it’s clear the president’s actions were wrong. He withheld vital foreign assistance for personal political gain. That can’t be allowed to stand.”

She also says it is important that former National Security Advisor John Bolton be asked to testify, adding, “Bolton is potentially a firsthand, corroborating witness to information that has been placed in evidence based on his direct interactions with the President.”

President Trump criticized Bolton on social media yesterday, stating, “No matter how many witnesses you give the Democrats, no matter how much information is given, like the quickly produced Transcripts, it will NEVER be enough for them. They will always scream UNFAIR. The Impeachment Hoax is just another political CON JOB!”

Feinstein also argues, “This wasn’t an isolated action. In October, President Trump asked China to investigate the Biden family. And the Mueller Report lays out a series of actions leading up to the 2016 election where the Trump campaign solicited foreign interference.”

The impeachment trial is continuing today. With Feinstein’s stance now known, Democrats still considered to be on the fence regarding impeachment are Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Doug Jones of Alabama and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.