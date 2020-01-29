CCWD Begins Smoke Testing In Douglas Flat

Smoke Testing In Calaveras County View Photo

Douglas Flat, CA — Do not be alarmed if you see smoke coming from the sewer system in Douglas Flat this week.

The Calaveras County Water District reports that smoke testing is underway through Friday, between 8am-3pm. CCWD uses smoke testing to inspect main sewer lines and laterals to identify any potential problems. It consists of blowing smoke mixed with large amounts of air through a manhole and into a portion of the sewer line. It can help identify broken manholes and illegal connections.

CCWD reports that the smoke is non-toxic. Anyone with questions can call the CCWD Customer Service line at 209-754-3543.