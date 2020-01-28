Kelaita Gives Update On Coronavirus Outbreak

San Andreas, CA — Calaveras County Health Officer Dr. Dean Kelaita spoke about what is being done locally in response to the worldwide outbreak of the Coronavirus.

Dr. Kelaita addressed the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors at this morning’s meeting.

Coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China last month. The death toll has increased to 106 in China, there are 4,565 cases in 16 countries, five cases in the United States and two in California (in the greater Los Angeles area). Dr. Kelaita says all of the US cases have been linked to residents who recently traveled to China.

He adds, “Calaveras County Public Health has been working with our state, and our federal public health partners, in monitoring the situation. We have sent information to local hospitals, and the medical community, about surveillance for suspect cases.”

It includes encouraging health providers to learn about the travel history of patients, especially those with fevers who have been to China in recent weeks.

Dr. Kelaita notes that the CDC and Department of Homeland Security are monitoring travel through airports in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta, especially for people coming from China and showing symptoms of illness.

Dr. Kelaita concludes, “It is a rapidly evolving situation and our local health department is working with our local partners to ensure the safety of the residents.”

To read more about the Coronavirus from the CDC, including symptoms, transmission and prevention, click here.

To find the CDC’s guidance to health providers, click here.

The CDC is recommending all “non-essential travel” to China be avoided during the current outbreak.