TUD To Discus Upgrades To Sonora Wastewater Plant

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District will hold a public hearing this afternoon to review a CEQA Mitigated Negative Declaration document related to upgrades planned for the Sonora Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The District received a state planning grant in 2016 to identify and plan for improvements at the facility. The district reports that the existing facility dates back to the 1970s and many of the treatment processes have reached the end of their useful life. Various improvements are proposed. Adopting the CEQA document is a prerequisite for receiving money through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund. It will be reviewed at 2pm in TUD meeting room.

Also today the board will review an annual audited financial report for the fiscal year that ended on June 30, and hear an update from the Water and Wastewater Departments.