BLM Seeking Applicants For Citizen Advisory Committee

El Dorado Hills, CA – Over two dozen public advisory positions now open for nominations include some involving the Mother Lode, say federal officials.

The Bureau of Land Management, which is seeking to fill vacant seats on 27 citizen-based Resource Advisory Councils (RACs) across the country, has seven open slots on the Central California RAC.

“Resource Advisory Councils provide the BLM with vital input on current issues, concerns, and proposals and enable us to engage local communities and stakeholders to improve our management of public lands,” explains BLM Acting Central California District Manager Chris Heppe. He adds his office wants to ensure the Central California RAC is made up of members from diverse backgrounds, providing a wide variety of perspectives and backgrounds.

Now through Feb. 24, interested persons can apply for the openings, which encompass three categories.

For category one, there is one opening for someone with one or more of the following associations: energy/mineral development; federal grazing as a permit holder; the timber industry; transportation or rights-of-way; off-highway vehicle as a user; or commercial and developed outdoor recreation.

There are three openings in category two, which includes representatives of archeological and historical organizations, dispersed recreation users, wild horse, and burro organizations, and nationally or regionally recognized environmental organizations.

Additionally, there are three openings in category three, which includes representatives of state, county, or local elected office; Indian tribes located within or adjacent to the area for which the RAC is organized; academicians employed in natural resource management or natural sciences; employees of a state agency responsible for management of natural resources and the public at large.

Individuals may self-nominate themselves or others to serve on a RAC. Besides being a Central California resident where the RAC has jurisdiction, nominees should also demonstrate a commitment to consensus building and collaborative decision-making.

For more details and an application, click here.