Alleged Domestic Attacker Assigned $100,000 Bail

Sonora, CA – Sheriff’s officials arrested a local man armed with a bat following a victimizing attack.

Tuolumne County sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Nicco Sandelin reports that 36-year-old Dustin Mical Benner of Tuolumne was booked into Tuolumne County Jail Monday night on a $100,000 bond after deputies arrested him at a Tuolumne apartment unit.

“Benner…who was wanted on a felony warrant, entered the victim’s home despite a restraining order against him making it unlawful,” Sandelin recounts. He adds that Benner, who carried in a baseball bat, began making threats, pulled the victim’s cellphone away and then struck and choked the victim, resulting in visible injury.

“When deputies arrived on the scene, Dustin attempted to hide inside the residence but eventually complied with deputies to surrender peacefully,” Sandelin continues.

Benner faces felony charges of willful infliction of corporal injury, threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, and first-degree burglary, according to Sandelin, who adds that in addition to the outstanding warrant for inflicting willful corporal injury in violation of his probation, he was additionally charged with violating a protective order and injuring a communications wireless device.