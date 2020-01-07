Tuolumne County Votes To Create Homeless Coordinator Position

Tuolumne County Government Building View Photo

Sonora, CA — Thanks to a grant awarded to the Tuolumne County Behavioral Health Department, the board of supervisors voted to approve a new Homeless Advocate and Outreach Coordinator position.

Last year the board approved a “Plan to Combat Homelessness” and identified the need to create a community task force comprised of local government, non-profits, the faith-based community and the private sector. This new position will lead the creation of such a taskforce and look at ways to address challenges surrounding homelessness.

District Four Supervisor John Gray stated, “The partnership is what’s important. It is going to take us all to try to resolve this problem. A 100-percent solution is probably not there, but I’m sure we can do better than we are right now.”

The person will also seek out and apply for grants.

Supervisor Ryan Campbell thanked CAO Tracie Riggs and Behavioral Health Director Michael Wilson for locating the revenue. He adds, “You found a really creative way to pay for a very important position, without adding to the general fund obligation, and that’s music to my ears.”

CAO Riggs noted grant money is anticipated to fund the position for 2-3 years. The maximum pay will be $88,500 annually.

The position will be a part of the County Administrator’s Office.