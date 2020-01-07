Angels Camp Council To Pick Mayor For 2020

Angels Camp, CA — Today the Angels Camp City Council will pick a leader for the new year and swear in a K9 to the police department.

The first regular meeting of 2020 will begin at 6pm inside the Angels Firehouse on Vallecito Road. An early item of business is to select a Mayor and Vice Mayor. Amanda Folendorf served as Mayor throughout 2019 and Joseph Oliveira was the Vice Mayor.

Immediately after the vote, the council will swear in a K9, named Valkyrie, to the Police Department. Funding for the dog came via a donation from the Angels Camp Police Department K9 Association.

At the end of the meeting there will be a presentation about the fiscal outlook for the 2020-21 budget.

The meeting is open to the public.