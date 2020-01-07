Mother Lode Alligator Finding Mystery Continues

San Andreas, CA – State Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) officials say they are retaining an alligator carcass hauled away from the Mother Lode two months ago in the event they get more leads on how it got there.

According to CFW spokesperson Ken Paglia, sheriff’s deputies responding in early November to a rural road in Calaveras County shot and killed the five-foot-long creature before a CDFW officer arrived at the scene and took possession of its remains as evidence.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Greg Starke told Clarke Broadcasting that the shooting of the alligator off Calaveritas Road near Highway 49, San Andreas, took place at the direction of DCFW as alligators are considered an invasive species in California.

As the lead agency in the case, CDFW conducted an investigation by speaking with the property owner and surrounding property owners, according to Paglia.

Updating Clarke Broadcasting on any developments, he reports, “Nobody knew anything about the alligator or how it got to San Andreas.” He adds, “It appears it was dumped there by whoever owned it. CDFW will keep the carcass in its possession in case any additional information becomes available and we can proceed with a case.”