CHP Reports Stolen Vehicle, DUI With Officer Injury Arrests

Sonora, CA – CHP Sonora Unit officials charged two with felonies following separate late-night arrests.

Unit spokesperson Officer Steve Machado recounts that arriving officers in the four o’clock hour Friday, responding to assist a white disabled 1999 Ford F-350 pickup blocking the traffic lanes of Alder Lane at Lower Hillview Drive, discovered during a records check that it was reported stolen out of Sonora.

The driver, 23-year-old Skyler Dickson of Sonora, was detained at the scene and a personal search turned up a loaded firearm in a front pants pocket. Dickson was transported and booked into Tuolumne County Jail on felony charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a loaded firearm as well as for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

Just after midnight Saturday, CHP officers, requested by a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputy to assist with a DUI evaluation, administered a series of field sobriety tests to 53-year-old Ardella Vanzuiden of Sonora.

Subsequently arrested for DUI and transported to the Sonora Area CHP office, she became combative, according to Officer Machado, and performed a rear kick that struck and injured of the CHP officers. Machado adds, “He was able to quickly regain control of her, and she was transported to the Tuolumne County Jail and booked for DUI and felony resisting arrest causing injury to a peace officer.”