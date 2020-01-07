Potholing, Pipeline Prep To Slow Sonora Traffic

Road Closed Signage View Photo

Sonora, CA – In advance of a new water main going in, a downtown street will temporarily close while crews attend to potholing chores.

According to Tuolumne Utilities District officials, construction crews will on Tuesday close Bradford Street between Seco and Poplar streets while they are doing the potholing. Cone zone hours are slated to run from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. with the detour in place beginning at Poplar Street.

Jackson and Linoberg streets are among the possible alternate route choices motorists can plan to use while the work is underway (see map below).